Latvia Ready to Host More US Troops Amid Biden Decision to Boost Forces in Europe -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Latvia is ready to host more troops from the United States amid the decision of US President Joe Biden to increase the military contingent in Europe, a Latvian diplomat told the CNN broadcaster.

On Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the US Defense Department was sending 2,000 US troops to Europe in the next several days in response to the Ukrainian crisis. The extra US forces will be deployed to Poland, Germany and Romania.

"(Latvia) is ready and willing to host more troops from the US - it's been a long standing topic of discussion with the Pentagon and those discussions are still ongoing," the Latvian diplomat said on late Wednesday.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of concentrating troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.