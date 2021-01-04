UrduPoint.com
Latvia Receives 2nd Shipment Of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

Latvia Receives 2nd Shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

RIGA/HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Latvia has received its second batch of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies, Health Minister Ilze Vinkele said on Monday.

"The second batch of COVID-19 vaccines produced by BioNTech/Pfizer has been delivered to Latvia. The batch consists of 13,650 doses. Part of the vaccines will remain at the donor center, some will be transported to the Riga Eastern Clinical University Hospital, and the other to the Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital," Vinkele wrote on Twitter.

The Baltic country received the first shipment of 9,750 COVID-19 doses in late December. In total, Latvia is planning to purchase 97,500 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Neighboring Estonia has also received its second batch of the coronavirus vaccine, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik said on Monday.

"Today we received another 9,750 doses. In the future, the volume of supplies will grow, weekly we should receive about 11,000-12,000 doses. Sometimes even more. It is difficult to give exact figures now, since everything depends on the producer's capacity," Kiik told the Delfi news outlet.

The first batch of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine was delivered to Tallinn on December 26.

According to the country's Health Department, 2,535 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus since the start of the mass immunization campaign on December 27.

