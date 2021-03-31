UrduPoint.com
Latvia Receives 43,200 Doses Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

Wed 31st March 2021

Latvia Receives 43,200 Doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Latvia has received a batch of the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford containing 43,200 doses,  the Latvian Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Latvia was among the European nations which temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccine over side effect concerns in mid-March. Following the certification of safety by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Latvia resumed the rollout on March 19.

"Today, on March 31, Latvia received a shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine - 43,200 doses," the ministry said.

On Tuesday, Latvia received 25,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The shots from these batches will be used for such priority groups as the elderly, people with chronic diseases and medical personnel, according to the ministry.

Latvia began its immunization campaign in late December, using the vaccines with the EMA authorization, including the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. As of Wednesday, the Latvian health authorities have confirmed over 102,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 1,900 related deaths.

