UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvia Receives All Of 123 Tracked Reconnaissance Vehicles Purchased From UK - Military

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

Latvia Receives All of 123 Tracked Reconnaissance Vehicles Purchased From UK - Military

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Latvian National Armed Forces have received all of the 123 tracked reconnaissance vehicles that were purchased from the United Kingdom under a 2014 deal, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Latvia has received all the 123 armored vehicles under the 2014 agreement," the ministry said.

The first armored combat vehicles were delivered to Latvia in the fall of 2015. Prior to that, they were overhauled, upgraded and equipped with Spike anti-tank missile systems.

Now, the Baltic nation is waiting for another batch of armored vehicles. They will be delivered under a 2019 contract.

Related Topics

Vehicles United Kingdom Latvia 2015 2019 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

11 minutes ago

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

18 minutes ago

SEHA increases accessibility of seasonal influenza ..

26 minutes ago

&#039;Helping Hand’ initiative implements variou ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises discussion on &#039;Dubai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.