Latvia Receives All of 123 Tracked Reconnaissance Vehicles Purchased From UK - Military

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Latvian National Armed Forces have received all of the 123 tracked reconnaissance vehicles that were purchased from the United Kingdom under a 2014 deal, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Latvia has received all the 123 armored vehicles under the 2014 agreement," the ministry said.

The first armored combat vehicles were delivered to Latvia in the fall of 2015. Prior to that, they were overhauled, upgraded and equipped with Spike anti-tank missile systems.

Now, the Baltic nation is waiting for another batch of armored vehicles. They will be delivered under a 2019 contract.