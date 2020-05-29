UrduPoint.com
Latvia Records 3 New COVID-19 Cases As Downward Trend Continues - Health Authorities

Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Latvia is registering less than five COVID-19 cases a day for the sixth day in a row, and the country's case count has risen by just three to 1,064 over the past 24 hours, the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Friday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Latvia is registering less than five COVID-19 cases a day for the sixth day in a row, and the country's case count has risen by just three to 1,064 over the past 24 hours, the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,427 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Latvia, and three people tested positive," the center said.

Latvia has conducted more than 106,000 coronavirus tests since the start of the outbreak, according to health authorities.

At the same time, no new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed over the given period, and the death toll remained at 24. In total, 22 patients remain in hospitals, 19 of them are in serious condition and three are in critical condition.

Earlier this week, the authorities announced that the state of emergency, which was imposed in mid-March, would be lifted on June 9.

