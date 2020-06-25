Latvia Registers 2 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, Estonia Reports One

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Latvia has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and Estonia has recorded only one, several weeks after the Baltic nations began lifting lockdown measures, the countries' health authorities said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Lithuania and Estonia registered one coronavirus case each.

The total infection tally in Lithuania now stands at 1,806, while Estonia's is at 1,974. The death toll in Lithuania stands at 78, and in Estonia at 69.

The quarantine regime was introduced in Lithuania on March 16 and the government decided to lift it on June 17, but to maintain the state of emergency declared at the state level due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 18, Estonia lifted the state of emergency, which was declared on March 12 over the pandemic, but the measures are being relaxed gradually and in several stages.