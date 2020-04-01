Latvia Registers Mass Spread of COVID-19 in Religious Shelter in Riga - Health Minister

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The mass spread of the coronavirus was detected among people in a shelter in Riga operated by Evangelical Christian community the Blue Cross, the Latvian Health Minister Ilze Vinkele said on Tuesday, adding that 27 people from the shelter had tested positive for COVID-19.

"As of now, 27 positive test results for COVID-19 have been received. Most of those infected are residents of the shelter, but several workers are also sick," Vinkele told reporters, adding that both groups would be quarantined inside the shelter for 14 days.

Latvia has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak until April 14.

The Baltic country has so far confirmed 398 cases of COVID-19.