Latvia Reports No New COVID-19 Cases in Past 48 Hours - Health Authorities

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Health officials in Latvia have recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past weekend, the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Monday.

"Latvia did not register a single new case of coronavirus infection for two consecutive days," the center said.

The country has conducted more than 128,145 COVID-19 tests since the outbreak, 1,097 of which came back positive, according to the health authorities. Over 840 patients have recovered and 28 have died.

Seven patients remain in hospitals, six of them in serious condition and one in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in neighboring Lithuania increased by five to 1,773 in the past 24 hours, the government said.

The death toll from coronavirus rose to 76 and a total of 1,429 patients are now free from the virus.

The lockdown in Lithuania expired on May 31, however, the quarantine regime is still in place until Tuesday.

In the meantime, Estonia has recorded one COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total to 1,974, according to the country's Health Board.

"COVID-19 was diagnosed in 1,974 Estonians in various regions of the country. Since January 31, more than 96,000 tests for coronavirus have been conducted in Estonia. Fourteen patients remain in hospitals. Sixty-nine people died during the pandemic," the Health board said in a statement.

On May 18, Estonia lifte the state of emergency, declared on March 12. Restrictions and social distancing rules are being removed gradually.