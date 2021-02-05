Latvia Restricts Entry From European Countries From February 11-25 Over COVID-19 - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Latvia has introduced restrictions on entry from other EU states, the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland and the UK over the spread of the coronavirus, according to a source in the Latvian government.

"From February 11-25, the entry into Latvia from all EU, EEA countries, Switzerland and the UK for insignificant reasons is prohibited," the source told RIA Novosti, adding that the restriction is included in new amendments to the government's decree on the state of emergency over the pandemic.

According to the new amendments, travel to Latvia will be permitted only for urgent and important reasons, which include work, study, family reunion, medical treatment, transit or accompaniment of minors, return to permanent residence or attending a funeral.

The amendments also envisage the suspension of international passenger traffic through airports, ports and buses from and to the UK, Ireland, Portugal, as new strains of COVID-19 are widespread in these countries.

To date, Latvia has confirmed more than 70,000 cases of the infection, including 1,309 related fatalities, according to the national COVID-19 response center.