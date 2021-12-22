Latvia Says Ready to Supply Weapons to Ukraine If Conflict With Russia Starts

Latvia is ready to deliver weapons to Ukraine in the event of an escalation of the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said the Baltic states will provide military and non-military assistance to Ukraine if a conflict with Russia breaks out.

"Various weapons, and if necessary, we will supply them (to Ukraine)," Pabriks told the press.

Latvia has the means to deliver all types of military and non-military supplies to Ukraine, he noted, but refused to give details.

Pabriks said earlier in the day that Latvia was considering requesting a larger presence of NATO troops in the republic given the tensions around Ukraine.

Kiev and its Western partners claim that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine and accuse it of troops build-up near the country's borders. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying its actions were purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near Russian borders, and stressed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory in its national security interests.