Open Menu

Latvia Suspends All Types Of Visas For Russians - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Latvia Suspends All Types of Visas for Russians - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Latvia has suspended the issuance of all types of visas to Russian nationals starting Monday due to the "unpredictable" domestic situation, the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.

"Owing to the unpredictable development of domestic political events in Russia, the acceptance of applications for all types of visas from the citizens of Russia has been suspended at diplomatic and consular missions of Latvia abroad as from 26 June 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

Visa applications accepted before June 25 will be processed, according to the statement.

In September 2022, the European Council approved the decision on the complete suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia. This move resulted in an increased visa application fee for Russian nationals, the need to present additional documentary evidence, increased visa processing times, and more restrictive rules for the issuance of multiple-entry visas. It was also agreed that European countries bordering Russia could restrict the entry of Russians at the national level.

Related Topics

Russia Latvia June September Visa All From Agreement

Recent Stories

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

42 minutes ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

49 minutes ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

49 minutes ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

49 minutes ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

49 minutes ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

55 minutes ago
Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

55 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

56 minutes ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

56 minutes ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

56 minutes ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

56 minutes ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World