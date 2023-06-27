Latvia Suspends All Types of Visas for Russians - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Latvia has suspended the issuance of all types of visas to Russian nationals starting Monday due to the "unpredictable" domestic situation, the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.

"Owing to the unpredictable development of domestic political events in Russia, the acceptance of applications for all types of visas from the citizens of Russia has been suspended at diplomatic and consular missions of Latvia abroad as from 26 June 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

Visa applications accepted before June 25 will be processed, according to the statement.

In September 2022, the European Council approved the decision on the complete suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia. This move resulted in an increased visa application fee for Russian nationals, the need to present additional documentary evidence, increased visa processing times, and more restrictive rules for the issuance of multiple-entry visas. It was also agreed that European countries bordering Russia could restrict the entry of Russians at the national level.