Latvia Suspends Issuance of Visas to Russians - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Latvia is recalling its ambassador from Moscow and is suspending the issuance of visas to Russian citizens, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Thursday.

"I have decided to recall the Latvian ambassador to the Russian Federation for consultations and stop issuing visas to Russian citizens," Rinkevics wrote on his Facebook page.