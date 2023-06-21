UrduPoint.com

Latvia To Donate All Helicopters To Ukraine After Donating All Stinger Missiles - Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Latvia to Donate All Helicopters to Ukraine After Donating All Stinger Missiles - Gov't

Latvia has spent over 1.3% of its GDP to support Ukraine, having already donated all of its Stinger surface-to-air missiles and planning to donate all of its helicopters soon, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Latvia has spent over 1.3% of its GDP to support Ukraine, having already donated all of its Stinger surface-to-air missiles and planning to donate all of its helicopters soon, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Wednesday.

"Our government has spent over 1.3% of our GDP on all kinds of aid to Ukraine. Over 1% is military alone. All of our Stinger missiles are now in Ukraine. We had a fleet of helicopters - all of those helicopters ... are going to Ukraine. We are training Ukrainian soldiers to the order of about 3,000 this year," he said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

Latvia gave its Stinger missiles to Ukraine in early February 2022. After the beginning of Russia's special operation on February 24 of that year, Latvia followed up with donating Kalashnikov assault rifles, night vision devices, ammunition, load carrying equipment and field rations.

In summer 2022, it gave to Ukraine four helicopters and launched a crowd-funding campaign to buy Turkish-made Bayraktar drones for it but failed to collect the necessary amount.

Western countries have supplied Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. An international coalition has been formed recently to provide Ukraine with US-made F-16s, the fighter jets of its choice, and training. Several countries have volunteered to host the training of Ukrainian pilots. Moscow has warned on multiple occasions that by continuing to pour weapons into the conflict, Western countries only escalate it and risk full NATO involvement.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia London Buy Latvia February All From Government

Recent Stories

Protecting Holy Prophet's (PBUH) honour religious ..

Protecting Holy Prophet's (PBUH) honour religious duty of every Muslim: Minister ..

9 seconds ago
 Explorers Club Working on Magellan Vehicles to Be ..

Explorers Club Working on Magellan Vehicles to Be Used in Search for Submersible ..

6 minutes ago
 Vandalism cases: ATC issues non-bailable arrest wa ..

Vandalism cases: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Hammad Azhar, others ..

7 minutes ago
 Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ho ..

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar holds open court at Central Poli ..

7 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of boy's death

IGP takes notice of boy's death

7 minutes ago
 Senate chairman stresses students to focus innovat ..

Senate chairman stresses students to focus innovative trends

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.