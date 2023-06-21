(@FahadShabbir)

Latvia has spent over 1.3% of its GDP to support Ukraine, having already donated all of its Stinger surface-to-air missiles and planning to donate all of its helicopters soon, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Latvia has spent over 1.3% of its GDP to support Ukraine, having already donated all of its Stinger surface-to-air missiles and planning to donate all of its helicopters soon, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Wednesday.

"Our government has spent over 1.3% of our GDP on all kinds of aid to Ukraine. Over 1% is military alone. All of our Stinger missiles are now in Ukraine. We had a fleet of helicopters - all of those helicopters ... are going to Ukraine. We are training Ukrainian soldiers to the order of about 3,000 this year," he said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

Latvia gave its Stinger missiles to Ukraine in early February 2022. After the beginning of Russia's special operation on February 24 of that year, Latvia followed up with donating Kalashnikov assault rifles, night vision devices, ammunition, load carrying equipment and field rations.

In summer 2022, it gave to Ukraine four helicopters and launched a crowd-funding campaign to buy Turkish-made Bayraktar drones for it but failed to collect the necessary amount.

Western countries have supplied Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. An international coalition has been formed recently to provide Ukraine with US-made F-16s, the fighter jets of its choice, and training. Several countries have volunteered to host the training of Ukrainian pilots. Moscow has warned on multiple occasions that by continuing to pour weapons into the conflict, Western countries only escalate it and risk full NATO involvement.