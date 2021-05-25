UrduPoint.com
Latvia To Expel Belarusian Diplomats In Response To Minsk's Actions - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:04 AM

Latvia to Expel Belarusian Diplomats In Response to Minsk's Actions - Foreign Ministry

Latvia will respond in a reciprocal way to the expulsion of its ambassador and diplomats from Belarus, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Latvia will respond in a reciprocal way to the expulsion of its ambassador and diplomats from Belarus, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Riga Mayor Martins Stakis said that "a flag symbolizing a regime engaged in state terrorism does not belong in Riga" and city authorities replaced the Belarusian state flag with a red-white flag used by the Belarusian opposition.

Belarus decided to expel the Latvian ambassador in Minsk and other diplomats over the incident.

"In response to the actions of Belarus, the Latvian Foreign Ministry summoned the charge d'affaires of Belarus to inform him about identical actions and the expulsion of Belarusian diplomats before the normalization of relations," the ministry said in a statement.

