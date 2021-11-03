UrduPoint.com

Latvia To Host NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting For First Time On November 30

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Latvia to Host NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting for First Time on November 30

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Latvian capital of Riga will host a two-day NATO foreign ministers' meeting from November 30 for the first time in the nation's history, its foreign ministry said Wednesday.

"From November 30 to December 1, 2021, a meeting of NATO foreign ministers will take place in Latvia for the first time," a press statement read.

The allies will discuss a NATO Strategic Concept, which aims to reflect changes in European security and adopt the bloc's core tasks to new challenges, including forming a cooperative approach to Russia.

"The development of NATO's Strategic Concept is one of the key challenges ahead of the upcoming Madrid Summit," Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said, referring to the NATO June 2022 summit.

Riga hosted a NATO summit in 2006. The ministry said that the ministerial meeting would be held amid strict coronavirus precautions. The head of Latvia's largest COVID-19 clinic in Riga said on Tuesday that its critical care units were past the breaking point as hospitalizations continued to rise nationwide.

