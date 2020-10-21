UrduPoint.com
Latvia To Impose 50-Euro Fine For Failure To Wear Face Masks In Public Places

Wed 21st October 2020

Latvia to Impose 50-Euro Fine for Failure to Wear Face Masks in Public Places

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Latvian government announced that it supported the draft law developed by the Justice Ministry, which stipulates a fine of up to 50 Euros ($59.1) for failure to wear face masks in public places.

Wearing masks in public places where it is impossible to maintain a distance of two meters, including public transport, is mandatory due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"The Latvian government has supported the bill of the Justice Ministry, in line with which there are plans to impose a fine of up to 50 euros for the absence of a mask in public places," the cabinet said in a statement.

For the bill to come into force, the parliament must pass it urgently - in two, not three readings.

More Stories From World

