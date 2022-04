Latvia to Insist on EU Sanctions Against Russian Broadcasters - Foreign Minister

Latvia will insist that the European Union imposes further sanctions on Russia and Belarus, including sanctions on Russian broadcasters RTR and Rossiya 24, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Latvia will insist that the European Union imposes further sanctions on Russia and Belarus, including sanctions on Russian broadcasters RTR and Rossiya 24, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Monday.

"At EU (European Union) Foreign Affairs Council Latvia will insist on further sanctions against Russia and Belarus, we must sanction oil, Russian propaganda channels like RTR, Rossiya 24, disconnect more banks from SWIFT. We should continue arming Ukraine," Rinkevics said on Twitter.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the Unites States, the European Union and their allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.