Latvia To Offer Medical Treatment To Belarus Activists Hurt In Protests - Foreign Ministry

Latvia to Offer Medical Treatment to Belarus Activists Hurt in Protests - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Latvia plans to provide medical treatment for ten Belarusian activists who were hurt in anti-government protests and may allocate 50,000 Euros ($59,000) for the purpose, Zanda Kalniņa-Lukasevica, the parliamentary secretary of the Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"Latvia plans to provide treatment for Belarusian activists ... On Tuesday, the government could decide on the allocation of ��50 thousand to allow around ten people from Belarus to be admitted to medical treatment in Latvia," Kalniņa-Lukasevica tweeted.

The parliamentary secretary also told the Latvian Radio on Tuesday that a "moderate" number of Belarusians have requested political asylum in Latvia, but did not reveal a specific number.

Kalniņa-Lukasevica said that Belarusian activists can come to the Baltic country for treatment and rehabilitation services without asking for asylum.

"We will give them support. They will be able to come here without asking for asylum, but with a view to arriving for a period of time - about a month - to receive medical treatment, to improve their health," the parliamentary secretary said.

Belarus has been rocked by major anti-government protests, as demonstrators do not agree with the official results of the August 9 presidential election that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. The opposition has been accusing the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests. Meanwhile, the government claims that protests have been orchestrated from abroad.

