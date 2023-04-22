UrduPoint.com

Latvia To Provide Kiev With Its Remaining Stinger Air-Defense Systems - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Latvia to Provide Kiev With Its Remaining Stinger Air-Defense Systems - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Latvia plans to transfer all of its remaining Stinger man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece said.

"Today at (the) Ramstein meeting I announced that Latvia has made a decision to donate its last batch of Stinger MANPADs to Ukraine. We also continue ambitious training program in Latvia for Ukrainian soldiers," Murniece said on Twitter on Friday.

Latvia provided Kiev with Stinger air-defense systems at the start of February last year.

Following the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Latvia has provided Ukraine with Kalashnikov assault rifles, thermal imagers, ammunition, and equipment, as well as four helicopters (handed over in the summer).

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Kiev Latvia February April All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

4 hours ago
 ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges& ..

ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges&#039; liquidity last week

4 hours ago
 Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates ..

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates Eid Al Fitr with orphans, canc ..

4 hours ago
 Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

5 hours ago
 Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with ..

Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with Silicon Valley CEO

5 hours ago
 Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.