Latvia to Provide Kiev With Its Remaining Stinger Air-Defense Systems - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Latvia plans to transfer all of its remaining Stinger man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece said.

"Today at (the) Ramstein meeting I announced that Latvia has made a decision to donate its last batch of Stinger MANPADs to Ukraine. We also continue ambitious training program in Latvia for Ukrainian soldiers," Murniece said on Twitter on Friday.

Latvia provided Kiev with Stinger air-defense systems at the start of February last year.

Following the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Latvia has provided Ukraine with Kalashnikov assault rifles, thermal imagers, ammunition, and equipment, as well as four helicopters (handed over in the summer).

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.