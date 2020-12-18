Latvia to Restrict Movement If Situation Around COVID-19 Remains Unchanged- Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Latvia is likely to boost coronavirus-linked restrictions up to limiting the people's movement if the situation around COVID-19 in the country does not improve within the next 10 days, Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Kariņs said.

On Thursday, the Latvian government boosted the commercial restrictions, allowing shops to sell only necessities.

"If we cannot improve the situation within the next 10 days, we will have to resort to full-scale movement restrictions, but neither I nor the government wants to do that," Karins told reporters on late Thursday.

He expressed hope that the Latvian people would respect the coronavirus-linked restrictions, and that would help to limit the spread of the disease.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 74.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.65 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Latvia has confirmed more than 28,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with about 400 fatalities.