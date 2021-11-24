Latvia to Spend Over $1Mln on Security During Upcoming NATO Top Diplomats Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Latvia has allocated 916,317 Euros (more than $1 million) on security measures for the upcoming summit of NATO Foreign Ministers, scheduled for the end of this month, the country's government said.

According to the government, 389,650 euros will be directed to the State Police, 272,840 euros - to the State Security Service, 29,691 euros to the State Border Guard, 726 euros to the State Border Guard College, and 223,640 euros to the Riga Municipal Police. The total contribution amounts to 916,317 euros.

NATO foreign ministers are scheduled to meet for a summit in Riga from November 30 through December 1.