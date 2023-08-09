Open Menu

Latvia To Strengthen Border Control In Regions Near Belarus From August 11

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Latvia has decided to strengthen border control in regions near Belarus for six months starting from August 11 due to surge in illegal border crossings, the government said on Tuesday.

"On August 8, the cabinet of ministers announced an enhanced operation of the border guard system for six months from August 11, 2023 to February 10, 2024 in the administrative territories of Ludza, Kraslava, Augsdaugava municipalities and Daugavpils," the government said in a statement.

According to the statement, Latvia aims to protect its state borders amid the "disproportionately large number of cases of illegal crossing of the Latvian-Belarusian border."

