Latvia Violates Fundamental Principles Of UNESCO By Dismantling Soviet Memorial - Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Latvia as violated the fundamental principles of UNESCO by having agreed on the demolition of the Soviet military memorial, Russian Deputy Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Tatiana Dovgalenko said on Friday.

Earlier this month, Latvia started works to dismantle the monument to the soldiers-liberators of Riga.

The Russian embassy in Latvia has already prepared proposals on countermeasures to the demolition of Soviet monuments.

"Latvia has violated the fundamental principles of the UNESCO charter. UNESCO is a specialized agency of the United Nations system, founded on the ruins of World War II. Its task is to build peace in the minds of people and to consolidate humanity on the basis of moral and moral solidarity ... We believe that there is a violation of the charter," Dovgalenko told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

