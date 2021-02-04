UrduPoint.com
Latvia Welcomes Extension Of New START By US, Russia - Foreign Minister Rinkevics

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

Latvia Welcomes Extension of New START by US, Russia - Foreign Minister Rinkevics

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Latvia welcomes the prolongation of the New START treaty by the United States and Russia, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said.

"#Latvia welcomes the agreement between US and Russia to extend the #NewSTART treaty for 5 years," Rinkevics said on Twitter.

"The treaty contributes to the international stability and is important for development of arms control regime," he said.

On February 3, Moscow and Washington exchanged official notes on the extension of New START for another five years with no revisions. The treaty is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.

