Latvian Ambassador Expelled From Belarus Over Flag Row - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Latvian Ambassador to Belarus Einars Semanis will leave the country on Tuesday after declared persona non grata by the country's authorities over the national flag scandal at the ice hockey tournament in Riga, the embassy told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Latvian Ambassador to Belarus Einars Semanis will leave the country on Tuesday after declared persona non grata by the country's authorities over the national flag scandal at the ice hockey tournament in Riga, the embassy told Sputnik.

"The ambassador will depart from Belarus today," the embassy said, adding that the other expelled diplomats will leave on Wednesday, as per Minsk's demand.

On Monday, Belarus announced expelling the Latvian ambassador and other diplomats of the Baltic country in response to the city of Riga replacing the Belarusian national flag with the white-red-white one, a symbol of protests by the Belarusian opposition. Latvia already stated it would respond in kind.

More Stories From World

