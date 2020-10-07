UrduPoint.com
Latvian Ambassador To Belarus Summoned To Riga For Consultations - Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics

Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:37 PM

Latvian Ambassador to Belarus Einars Semanis has been summoned to Riga for consultations, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Wednesday

"As a sign of solidarity with EU counterparts, Latvia recalls its ambassador to Belarus for consultations," Rinkevics said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Polish, Lithuanian, German and Estonian ambassadors were recalled from Belarus for consultations.

According to the ministerial spokesman, the Latvian ambassador has not been removed from office and is traveling to Riga just for consultations.

Earlier this month, Minsk said that Poland and Lithuania were told to reduce their diplomatic staff from 50 to 18 and from 25 to 14, respectively. Minsk also recalled its ambassadors from Poland and Lithuania.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said this this was due to hostile attitudes and meddling by these two EU states. Warsaw and Vilnius initially said they would not follow the recommendation and will neither recall ambassadors nor reduce staff in Minsk, but Lithuania later recalled its ambassador for consultations.

The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly said that protest actions in the republic were being coordinated from abroad. President Alexander Lukashenko has accused Western countries of directly interfering in the situation in Belarus, noting that the unrest is being coordinated by the United States, and the EU nations expressed solidarity with this meddling. Lukashenko noted Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Ukraine among the countries playing an active role in the interference.

