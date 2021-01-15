Latvian Ambassador Visits Checkpoints at Border With Crimea - Ukrainian Border Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Latvian Ambassador to Ukraine Juris Poikans visited the border with Crimea where he inspected the work of the Kalanchak and Chaplynka checkpoints, the press center of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"On the checkpoints 'Kalanchak' and 'Chaplinka,' acting head of the Kherson border detachment, Lt. Col. Vladyslav Kobyliakov briefed ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to Ukraine with the work organization of the checkpoints, the passage conditions for citizens through the administrative border and the peculiarities of border guard work during the quarantine," the press service said.

The press service added that Poikans commended the border guards' work.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and placed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, adding that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.