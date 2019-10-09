Latvian Anti-Corruption Authority Detains Ex-Mayor Of Daugavpils - Source
The former mayor of Daugavpils in Latvia was detained on Wednesday by the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau, a source in the city council told Sputnik
Rihards Eigims, 57, was sacked by a majority vote of the council in November 2018 after more than a year in office.
"Eigims has been detained. The reasons are unknown," the source said.
The ex-mayor's cellphone has been switched off.
Daugavpils is the Baltic nation's second-biggest city after Riga. It has a population of 100,000, most of them from the Russian-speaking minority.