Latvian Armed Forces Chief Considers Border With Belarus Badly Secured

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Due to the poor security of the Latvian-Belarusian border, there are "holes" being exploited by migrants to enter Latvia illegally, Leonids Kalnins, the commander of the Latvian armed forces, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Latvian government declared a three-month state of emergency on the border with Belarus and the city of Daugavpils due to the rising flow of illegal migrants from this country.

The army was brought to help the border guard service.

"The border between Latvia and Belarus is not equipped very well. There are places where 'holes appear.' The border guard service and the army undertake extra patrols. The National Armed Forces have also installed different surveillance equipment," Kalnins told Latvian news agency LETA.

Earlier in August, Latvian Interior Minister Marija Golubeva said the government wants to accelerate the construction of a fence and other barriers on the border.

