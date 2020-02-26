Latvian Armed Forces Receive Israeli-Made Spike Anti-Tank Missiles

UrduPoint.com
Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:54 PM

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The Latvian National Armed Forces have received the first batch of the Israeli-made Spike anti-tank missiles under a contract worth 108 million Euros ($117 million), the press service of the country's military said in a statement on Wednesday.

Latvia announced that it had signed the deal on the deliveries of the Spike missiles in 2018.

Then-Defense Minister Raimonds Bergmanis said that it was a "historic deal" for the Latvian military and one of the largest purchases in the defense industry. Bergmanis also said that the Spike systems were used by 28 countries, calling the missile one of the most powerful weapons in the world.

"The National Armed Forces received the first batch of the Spike anti-tank missiles. Next deliveries are expected to be carried out in summer," the statement read.

The missiles will be delivered to Latvia in several stages until 2023.

