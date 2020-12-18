Latvian Army Says Ready to Help With COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Latvian army stands ready to facilitate deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to the country, the chief of the national armed forces (NAF), Leonids Kalnins, said on Friday.

According to Kalnins, the issue has been discussed with Defense Minister Artis Pabriks.

"NAF is only awaiting an order to participate in organizing the deliveries of vaccines," the army chief told reporters.

According to him, 90 percent of military medics have been involved in the fight against COVID-19 and are working in civilian hospitals.

The Baltic country has so far confirmed over 29,000 COVID-19 cases, including 409 deaths. The armed forces have reported 41 cases within their ranks. Another 155 soldiers have self-isolated.