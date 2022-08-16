Latvian Authorities 'Conceptually Agreed' Not to Renew Residence Permits for Russians

The Latvian authorities "conceptually agreed" not to renew residence permits for citizens of the Russian Federation and to restrict their entry into the country on Schengen visas, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The Latvian authorities "conceptually agreed" not to renew residence permits for citizens of the Russian Federation and to restrict their entry into the country on Schengen visas, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said.

"Conceptually, we agreed not to renew the temporary residence permit for citizens of the Russian Federation and to restrict entry into Latvia on Schengen visas. We are waiting for a draft law from the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Karins said on Twitter.