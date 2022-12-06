UrduPoint.com

Latvian Authorities Revoke License Of Russia's Dozhd Broadcaster - Regulator's Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council has revoked the license of Russia's well-known opposition broadcaster Dozhd (listed as foreign agents in Russia), Ivars Abolins, the regulatory body's head, said on Tuesday.

"Due to threats to state security and public order, the National Electronic Mass Media Council decided this morning to revoke the broadcasting license of the Dozhd tv channel," Abolins wrote on Twitter.

