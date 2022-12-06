(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council has revoked the license of Russia's well-known opposition broadcaster Dozhd (listed as foreign agents in Russia), Ivars Abolins, the regulatory body's head, said on Tuesday.

"Due to threats to state security and public order, the National Electronic Mass Media Council decided this morning to revoke the broadcasting license of the Dozhd tv channel," Abolins wrote on Twitter.