Latvian Border Guards Nab 28 Iraqi Migrants Crossing Illegally From Belarus

Sat 07th August 2021

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Latvia's border guard agency said on Friday that 28 Iraqi migrants were detained for crossing over illegally from Belarus in the past few days.

"Three cases of illegal border crossing were reported in the past few days. A total of 28 people was detained," a statement read.

A criminal investigation was launched into the human trafficking operation. The migrants were sent to a holding center.

Thousands of illegal migrants have been detained on the border between Belarus and Lithuania, an EU member state, since the start of the year.

EU bosses accuse Belarus of letting migrants cross over to get back at it for imposing economic sanctions on Minsk, which argues that it cannot afford beefing up border security.

