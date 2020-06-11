UrduPoint.com
Latvian Constitutional Court Invalidates Ban On Non-Latvian Study In Private Universities

Thu 11th June 2020

The Latvian Constitutional Court said on Thursday it had recognized that the language regulation obligating private universities in the country to conduct studies in Latvian exclusively did not comply with the right to education and the freedom of scientific creativity enshrined in the Constitution

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Latvian Constitutional Court said on Thursday it had recognized that the language regulation obligating private universities in the country to conduct studies in Latvian exclusively did not comply with the right to education and the freedom of scientific creativity enshrined in the Constitution.

"The Constitutional Court recognized the regulation requiring the implementation of the curriculum of private higher education institutions and colleges in the state language, contrary to the Constitution," the court's ruling says.

The court ruled that these norms did not comply with Articles 112 and 113 of the Constitution.

In turn, the issue of compliance of these norms with Articles 1 and 105 of the Constitution will be singled out in a separate judicial proceeding.

The court gave time to the parliament until May 1, 2021, to evaluate how to change the language regulation in private universities and colleges and make it consistent with the Constitution.

The parliament earlier banned teaching in private universities in non-Latvian. The country's only state language is Latvian. Russian, which is native to 40 percent of the population, has a status of foreign language. There are several large private universities in Latvia, which conduct some studies in Russian.

