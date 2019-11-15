UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvian Constitutional Court Upholds Language Restrictions In Private Schools - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

Latvian Constitutional Court Upholds Language Restrictions in Private Schools - Lawyer

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Latvian Constitutional Court has ruled that putting limits on teaching in minority languages in the country's private schools does not go against the Latvian constitution and international commitments, Alexei Dimitrov, a lawyer and human rights activist, said on Thursday.

On March 22, 2018, Latvia's parliament adopted amendments to its education laws mandating a gradual transition to educating in Latvian even in schools specifically set up for minority children starting in the 2019-2020 academic year. The full transition is supposed to be achieved by September 1, 2021.

"The Constitutional Court of Latvia has ruled that limiting teaching in the languages of the minorities corresponds to the constitution and Latvia's international commitments.

The court pointed out that the possibility of teaching in minority languages remained, albeit on a limited scale," Dimitrov posted on Facebook.

Despite being a native language for about 40 percent of the Latvian population, the Russian language is classified as foreign.

The amendments to the education law caused a stir among the Russian-speaking population in the country. In October, several thousand people took part in a march defending Russian-language education in Latvia. The protesters carried posters in Latvian, English and Russian, saying "school reforms = ethnocide?", "Stop the disaster of Russian education in Latvia", "Russian children - education in their native language!" and others.

Related Topics

Education Minority Russia Parliament Facebook Latvia March September October 2018 Court

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

21 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

36 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

36 minutes ago

Culture and arts are powerful agents of peace: Nou ..

51 minutes ago

World Tolerance Summit concludes, experts call for ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Commander of US Central ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.