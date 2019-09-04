UrduPoint.com
Latvian Corruption Prevention Bureau Questions Former President Vejonis - Reports

Former Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis has been questioned by the national Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB), Latvian media reported on Wednesday

Details of the questioning, which happened on Tuesday, remain unknown, the LETA news agency said, and the KNAB has refused to comment on the issue.

The KNAB has been investigating suspected cases of graft and abuse of powers in the national construction sector since September 2018, while the Latvian government's Competition Council has been focused on a suspected illegal cartel agreement. However, it remains unclear whether the questioning of Vejonis is linked to these probes.

Vejonis served as the ninth president of Latvia from July 2015 to July 2019. He represents the Green Party, which is a part of the Union of Greens and Farmers.

