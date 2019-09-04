Latvian Corruption Prevention Bureau Questions Former President Vejonis - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Former Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis has been questioned by the national Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB), Latvian media reported on Wednesday.

Details of the questioning, which happened on Tuesday, remain unknown, the LETA news agency said, and the KNAB has refused to comment on the issue.

The KNAB has been investigating suspected cases of graft and abuse of powers in the national construction sector since September 2018, while the Latvian government's Competition Council has been focused on a suspected illegal cartel agreement. However, it remains unclear whether the questioning of Vejonis is linked to these probes.

Vejonis served as the ninth president of Latvia from July 2015 to July 2019. He represents the Green Party, which is a part of the Union of Greens and Farmers.