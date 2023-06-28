Latvian Court Says to Law Restricting Higher Education in Russian Contradicts Constitution

The law that restricts higher education in Russian in Latvia contradicts the constitution of the country and must be revised by the parliament before July 1, 2024, the Latvian Constitutional Court said on Wednesday

"On Wednesday, June 28, the Constitutional Court recognized the provisions of the Law on Higher Education defining the language of implementation of the educational program, in terms of their application to higher education institutions and teaching staff, as inconsistent with articles 112 and 113 of the Constitution," the court said in a statement.

The parliament must finalize the law by July 1, 2024, otherwise it will lose its force, the statement said.