Open Menu

Latvian Court Says To Law Restricting Higher Education In Russian Contradicts Constitution

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Latvian Court Says to Law Restricting Higher Education in Russian Contradicts Constitution

The law that restricts higher education in Russian in Latvia contradicts the constitution of the country and must be revised by the parliament before July 1, 2024, the Latvian Constitutional Court said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The law that restricts higher education in Russian in Latvia contradicts the constitution of the country and must be revised by the parliament before July 1, 2024, the Latvian Constitutional Court said on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, June 28, the Constitutional Court recognized the provisions of the Law on Higher Education defining the language of implementation of the educational program, in terms of their application to higher education institutions and teaching staff, as inconsistent with articles 112 and 113 of the Constitution," the court said in a statement.

The parliament must finalize the law by July 1, 2024, otherwise it will lose its force, the statement said.

Related Topics

Education Russia Parliament Latvia June July Court

Recent Stories

Greek Prime Minister Tasks New Government With 120 ..

Greek Prime Minister Tasks New Government With 120 Reforms

29 seconds ago
 Statements of Western Leaders on Contacts With Put ..

Statements of Western Leaders on Contacts With Putin Deserve No Respect - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 Over 2,000 Flights Delayed, Canceled Within US - F ..

Over 2,000 Flights Delayed, Canceled Within US - Flight Tracker

4 minutes ago
 Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in ..

Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in CIS, 4th Across Globe - Putin

4 minutes ago
 Russia in Contact With US on Work of Embassies to ..

Russia in Contact With US on Work of Embassies to Deal With Mess Created by Obam ..

4 minutes ago
 Bonded Warehouse Policy introduced to end dry outs ..

Bonded Warehouse Policy introduced to end dry outs in petroleum sector: Minister ..

15 minutes ago
Armenian, Turkish Leaders Discuss Normalization of ..

Armenian, Turkish Leaders Discuss Normalization of Ties - Yerevan

15 minutes ago
 World Bank to Allocate $1Bln to Turkey for Reconst ..

World Bank to Allocate $1Bln to Turkey for Reconstruction After Earthquakes - Re ..

15 minutes ago
 ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for S ..

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for Sectors and Themes

15 minutes ago
 OIC SG congratulates Muslim world on Eid Al-Adha

OIC SG congratulates Muslim world on Eid Al-Adha

15 minutes ago
 Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years near ..

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years nears to conclusion

2 hours ago
 Stocks rally on upbeat US data

Stocks rally on upbeat US data

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World