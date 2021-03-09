RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said he would not object to the purchase and use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the country if it was registered by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"If EMA registers a Russian vaccine and we need additional supplies, we will consider this issue in the government.

As with any vaccines from other manufacturers. I will not object to the purchase if all standards and criteria are met and we need this vaccine," Pabriks told reporters.

The number of registered coronavirus cases in Latvia over the past day increased by 194 to 90,525. The country's death toll from COVID-19 stands at about 1,700.

The Sputnik V vaccine was registered by Russia's Ministry of Health in August 2020.