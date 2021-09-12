UrduPoint.com

Latvian Defense Ministry Apologizes To Riga Residents Scared By Military Drill Downtown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Latvian Defense Ministry Apologizes to Riga Residents Scared by Military Drill Downtown

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) The Latvian Defense Ministry offered its apologies to the residents of Riga for the scare caused by the Namejs 2021 military exercise in the city center.

The drill sparked a backlash among the residents after video footage of the military firing blanks among civilians went viral on social media. Eyewitnesses filmed a soldier firing over the head of a woman with a small child, terrifying the latter. Another video showed a military firing a machine gun over the roofs of cars that were driving along one of the central streets of Riga.

"During such drills, we only use blank cartridges, which make noise but do not pose any danger to the health and life of others.

In this case, blank cartridges were also used, and this situation was a bitter misunderstanding, for which we apologize. The defense ministry calls on the public to show understanding for the exercises," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by the TVNET news portal.

All drills of the national armed forces are organized in full compliance with safety rules and the public is also always informed about upcoming exercises and possible noise, as was done this time, the ministry noted.

The Namejs 2021 drills, running from August 30 to October 3 across Latvia, aim at assessing and upgrading command and control framework of the national armed forces, as well as boosting unit interoperability.

Related Topics

Firing Social Media Riga Latvia August October Women From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetabl ..

Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetable truck at Hatta Border Crossi ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participat ..

&#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participation in promoting and celebrati ..

1 hour ago
 65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures co ..

DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts on 19th September, 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

2 hours ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.