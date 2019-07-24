UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvian Domain Authority Refuses To Share Official Letter Banning Russian Website

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:13 PM

Latvian Domain Authority Refuses to Share Official Letter Banning Russian Website

A Latvian domain authority has refused to give Baltnews.lv the letter by the Latvian Foreign Ministry banning the news website, citing confidentiality

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) A Latvian domain authority has refused to give Baltnews.lv the letter by the Latvian Foreign Ministry banning the news website, citing confidentiality.

The NIC.LV registry, which operates the .

LV domain, blocked the website owned by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, prompting the Russian Foreign Ministry to accuse Latvia of trying to "purge independent, non-government media from its information space."

"Dear NIC client! The Foreign Ministry's letter contains confidential information that we have not been authorized to share. Have a good day!" the NIC.LV administrator, Ilze Biber, wrote in a letter seen by Sputnik.

Russian media in Latvia and its two Baltic neighbors have been frequently targeted by authorities. The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the three states of a coordinated crackdown and disregard for freedom of expression.

Related Topics

Russia Latvia Media From Share

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit rises to AE ..

1 hour ago

Expats played active role to project Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister thanks PTI's social media volunteer ..

49 seconds ago

UNIDO launches Programme on Energy Management Syst ..

50 seconds ago

Pakistan Airports to be cleared soon for USA airli ..

52 seconds ago

Ebola Responders in DRC Face Deadly Threat From Ar ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.