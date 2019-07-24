Latvian Domain Authority Refuses to Share Official Letter Banning Russian Website

(@FahadShabbir)

A Latvian domain authority has refused to give Baltnews.lv the letter by the Latvian Foreign Ministry banning the news website, citing confidentiality

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) A Latvian domain authority has refused to give Baltnews.lv the letter by the Latvian Foreign Ministry banning the news website, citing confidentiality.

The NIC.LV registry, which operates the .

LV domain, blocked the website owned by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, prompting the Russian Foreign Ministry to accuse Latvia of trying to "purge independent, non-government media from its information space."

"Dear NIC client! The Foreign Ministry's letter contains confidential information that we have not been authorized to share. Have a good day!" the NIC.LV administrator, Ilze Biber, wrote in a letter seen by Sputnik.

Russian media in Latvia and its two Baltic neighbors have been frequently targeted by authorities. The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the three states of a coordinated crackdown and disregard for freedom of expression.