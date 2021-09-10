UrduPoint.com

Latvian Domestic Trains To Have COVID-Free Cars

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Latvian Domestic Trains to Have COVID-Free Cars

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Latvia's domestic railway operator will designate cars which only passengers vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus may board, a spokesperson for Pasazieru vilciens told Sputnik.

"Since September 15, several domestic Latvian railway routes will be provided with cars only for passengers who can present their COVID-19 certificate, which confirms vaccination of recovery.

In addition, those who have a negative PCR test can board," the spokesperson said.

It will not be obligatory for passengers to wear face masks. Latvia intends to launch these cars on a trial basis on the Riga-Daugavpils - Kraslava and Riga - Rezekne II routes, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Rezekne Riga Latvia May September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses reaches Britain

4 minutes ago
 Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian ..

Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi

35 minutes ago
 Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, region ..

Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, regional and domestic security envir ..

44 minutes ago
 College Professor found guilty of sexually harassi ..

College Professor found guilty of sexually harassing female student

48 minutes ago
 90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving ..

WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan peop ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.