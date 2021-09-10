Latvian Domestic Trains to Have COVID-Free Cars

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Latvia's domestic railway operator will designate cars which only passengers vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus may board, a spokesperson for Pasazieru vilciens told Sputnik.

"Since September 15, several domestic Latvian railway routes will be provided with cars only for passengers who can present their COVID-19 certificate, which confirms vaccination of recovery.

In addition, those who have a negative PCR test can board," the spokesperson said.

It will not be obligatory for passengers to wear face masks. Latvia intends to launch these cars on a trial basis on the Riga-Daugavpils - Kraslava and Riga - Rezekne II routes, the spokesperson added.