Latvian Drug Regulator Probes 2 Post-Shot Deaths - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Latvia's State Agency of Medicines is looking into two deaths that followed vaccination with an anti-coronavirus shot, the national broadcaster LTV said Wednesday.

The deaths of two senior citizens, in their 50s and 70s, were reported to the drug regulator between August 30 and September 5, alongside some 30 cases of suspected post-shot side effects.

The agency is waiting for autopsy results. A panel of doctors and experts from the Latvian center for disease control and the national vaccination authority will try to determine the cause of the deaths.

Latvia uses shots approved by the European Union, including those made by Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and AstraZeneca. The Baltic nation has not recorded any deaths that could be linked explicitly to vaccination.

