Latvian Education Minister Says Receiving Threats From Russian-Speaking Population

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Latvian Education and Science Minister Ilga Suplinska said on Wednesday that she had been receiving threatening letters from Russian-speaking residents on her mobile phone and via e-mail.

"I cannot say on the air what is written in these letters, but very often they come from Russian-speaking families. If I was sensitive to everything that happens on social networks and my phone, not a single process would move forward," Suplinska told Latvian Radio in an interview.

The minister did not clarify how serious these threats were and whether she would contact the police.

However, Suplinska did say she was blocking aggressive users.

There are 2 million people in Latvia, and about 40 percent of them are Russian-speaking. Latvian is the country's only state language.

Last March, the Latvian parliament passed a package of amendments to the country's education law that included a provision to make Latvian the main teaching language in minority schools, a move that has been met with repeated criticism and protest from the Russian-speaking population.