Latvian, Estonian Parliaments Claim Russian Operation in Ukraine 'Genocide'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Latvian and Estonian parliaments adopted on Thursday statements in which they called Russia's military operation in Ukraine genocide, prompting the European Union to place an embargo on Russian gas and oil supplies.

"On Thursday, 21 April, the Saeima (Latvian parliament) unanimously adopted a statement on the aggression and war crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, expressing solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. In the Statement, the Saeima acknowledges that the Russian Federation is currently committing genocide against the people of Ukraine," the statement said.

Latvia has also urged the EU to supply more weapons to Ukraine and stop importing Russian energy resources, according to the statement.

At the same meeting, the Latvian parliament adopted amendments to the law on citizenship, allowing the stripping of citizenship from individuals supporting the Russian military operation.

The Estonian parliament followed suit and also recognized Russian actions in Ukraine as genocide.

"In its Statement, the Riigikogu recognizes as genocide against the Ukrainian people the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and calls on national parliaments and international organisations to do the same.

The Riigikogu calls to support the investigation of these crimes, the prosecution of the perpetrators, and the establishment of an international court for this purpose," the Estonian parliament said in a statement.

Estonian lawmakers have called on countries to strengthen sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on Russian oil and gas, and to increase military aid to Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

Last week, United States President Joe Biden used the word "genocide" to refer to the conflict in Ukraine. Later in the week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Biden's words are unacceptable.