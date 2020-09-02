(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics on Wednesday demanded an independent probe into the alleged poisoning of Russian government critic Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent from the Novichok group

Steffen Seibert, the German government spokesman, said in a statement that a test performed on Navalny's samples at a military laboratory provided "undeniable" proof that he was poisoned by a Novichok-type toxin.

"The news that Russian politician Alexey Navalniy was poisoned with chemical weapon Novichok is outrageous, Russian authorities bear full responsibility for this, independent international investigation must be conducted and perpetrators of the crime must be held accountable," Rinkevics tweeted.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Berlin did not inform Moscow about its conclusions in Navalny's suspected poisoning case and that Russia did not have such information.