Latvian Foreign Minister Rules Out Military Response By EU To Turkish Offensive In Syria

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:00 PM

Latvian Foreign Minister Rules Out Military Response by EU to Turkish Offensive in Syria

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The European Union is not considering military options in response to Turkey's ongoing military operation in northeastern Syria and is instead opting for political and diplomatic measures, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Monday.

Rinkevics is currently attending the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg to discuss, among other things, the current situation in Syria.

"Well, definitely you don't have any military option on the table, as you understand, so what you have is normally what we do within EU, it's a political pressure, it's diplomatic pressure," Rinkevics told reporters.

He also supported discussing a possible arms embargo on Turkey.

Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria on Wednesday as part of its long-standing goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of Kurdish militias, which Turkey considers to be terrorists, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

That same day, Turkey conducted airstrikes in the area. and three days later, it seized control of Ras al-Ain and a number of other Syrian border towns. Later, its forces surrounded the town of Tell Abiad. Casualties have been reported on both sides.

The Syrian government has condemned the offensive as an act of aggression, while Russia, as well as a number of Arab and Western nations have voiced concern that it may further complicate the humanitarian and security situation in Syria.

The administration of the Kurdish authority in northern Syria announced on Sunday that it had reached a deal with the Syrian government to jointly repel Ankara's offensive. The army is already reportedly moving north toward the Kurds-controlled areas.

