Latvian Foreign Minister Says Riga's Ban on Baltnews.lv Legal, in Line With EU Sanctions

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told Sputnik on Thursday that Riga's ban on the Baltnews.lv news website, which is affiliated with a Russian news agency, was completely legal and complied with the EU 2014 sanctions on Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told Sputnik on Thursday that Riga's ban on the Baltnews.lv news website, which is affiliated with a Russian news agency, was completely legal and complied with the EU 2014 sanctions on Russia.

On Wednesday, Riga blocked the Baltnews.lv, which is a part of Russia's Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, claiming that the news portal violates the EU sanctions imposed on Russia following the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict. Baltnews.lv is headed by Dmitry Kiselev, who is on the EU's list of sanctioned Russian individuals.

"[The blocking of the site] is completely legal and in line with the sanctions that were introduced in 2014 against certain individuals heading Rossiya Segodnya and other affiliate media," Rinkevics said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the Latvian move as an open attempt to clear informational field of independent media. The ministry called on relevant non-government organizations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to condemn the Latvian decision to block the website.

Since 2014, the West has exerted political and economic pressure on Moscow over its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia. The European Union and a number of other states have since imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia. Moscow has denied allegations of involvement and taken countermeasures.

