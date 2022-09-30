Latvian Foreign Minister Says Summoned Russian Ambassador Over New Regions Joining Russia

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Friday that he had summoned the Russian ambassador to Riga in connection with the accession of four regions to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Friday that he had summoned the Russian ambassador to Riga in connection with the accession of four regions to Russia.

"The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Latvia was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Rinkevics tweeted, adding that this was due to the accession of four regions to Russia.