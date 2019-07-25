Latvian Foreign Minister Sees Possibility for Good Relations Between Belarus, EU

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Thursday there was a possibility of Minsk and the European Union developing a good relationship without Belarus becoming a member of the bloc

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Thursday there was a possibility of Minsk and the European Union developing a good relationship without Belarus becoming a member of the bloc.

"We understand that your country is not going to become an EU member, the choice of Belarus is clear to us, but at the same time, we believe that there are possibilities for good relations between the EU and Belarus," Rinkevics told reporters.

Rinkevics started his two-day working visit to Belarus earlier on Thursday.

Belarus is one of the post-Soviet states participating in the European Union's Eastern Partnership initiative, which aims to boost cooperation between EU member states and their Eastern European partners.